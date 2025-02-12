Munhall Police investigating altercation at Steel Valley basketball game involving Homestead Fire Chief

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Munhall Police Department is investigating an altercation that took place at a Steel Valley basketball game involving the Homestead Fire Chief.

Steel Valley School District Superintendent Bryan Macuga said in a statement that the incident took place on Tuesday between a parent and a security guard and that police were contacted to investigate and interview the people who were involved.

"The safety and security of our students and staff will always be the top priority for the Steel Valley School District," Macuga said.

The Homestead Fire Department released a statement of their own, saying they are aware of the situation that involved the department's chief and said they take the matter seriously and are actively investigating the incident.

"We are working closely with the Steel Valley School Board and Munhall Police Department to gather all necessary information and ensure a thorough and fair resolution," the department said.

The department said its priority is maintaining the safety and integrity of the community and appreciate patience and said they will provide updates in the future.

It's unclear if any criminal charges are going to be filed.