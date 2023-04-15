Watch CBS News
Multiple people taken to the hospital following dump truck crash in Fayette County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Mulitple people were taken to the hospital via medical helicopter this morning following a crash in Washington Township, Fayette County. 

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Gillespie Hollow Road, a dump truck carrying an excavator collided with a vehicle. 

Multiple people had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. 

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unknown at this time. 

Gillespie Hollow Road remains closed and it's unclear when it will reopen as crews work to clear the scene. 

First published on April 15, 2023 / 1:02 PM

