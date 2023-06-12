Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured while trying to avoid gunfire in Tarentum

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple people suffered minor injuries while trying to avoid gunfire in Tarentum overnight.

Allegheny County Police say that the shots were fired just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Corbet Street.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen in the roadway where police were investigating. 

Police say multiple people suffered minor injuries trying to escape the gunfire, but no one was shot.

County Police detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.    

First published on June 12, 2023 / 5:29 AM

