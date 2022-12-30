Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Station Square
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chaotic crash sent several people to the hospital overnight.
Five people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in Station Square.
Just before 2 a.m., an SUV struck a tree near the intersection of First Street and McKean Street.
We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for further details.
