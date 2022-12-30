Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Station Square

Five people hospitalized in crash near Station Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chaotic crash sent several people to the hospital overnight.

Five people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in Station Square.

Just before 2 a.m., an SUV struck a tree near the intersection of First Street and McKean Street.

We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for further details.

