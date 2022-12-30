Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple people hospitalized after crash in Station Square

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Five people hospitalized in crash near Station Square
Five people hospitalized in crash near Station Square 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chaotic crash sent several people to the hospital overnight. 

Five people were rushed to the hospital after their vehicle crashed in Station Square. 

Just before 2 a.m., an SUV struck a tree near the intersection of First Street and McKean Street. 

We have reached out to Pittsburgh Police for further details. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on December 30, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.