Multi-vehicle crash shuts down inbound lanes of Parkway East near Bates Street
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A multi-vehicle crash briefly closed the inbound lanes of the Parkway East near Bates Street.
Allegheny County Dispatch tells KDKA that a PennDOT vehicle was involved in the accident.
At least two people have been injured, their conditions are not known at this time.
