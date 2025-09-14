Parkway East outbound reopens after vehicle rollover

A vehicle rollover closed part of the Parkway East on Sunday evening.

A PennDOT spokesperson confirmed that the crash closed all lanes on Interstate 376 eastbound between Exit 74: Beechwood Boulevard to I-376 East/West and Exit 77: Edgewood/Swissvale just before 7 p.m.

A single lane of traffic reopened on eastbound I-376 around 7:15 p.m. before the crash was fully cleared around 7:45 p.m., officials said. Drivers should expect some residual delays.

No injuries or transports were reported.