Mt. Pleasant Township to provide police coverage for McDonald, Midway boroughs over next 1-2 months

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Mt. Pleasant Township Police Department is going to be patrolling Midway Borough and McDonald Borough over the next 1-2 months due to staffing shortages in those areas.

The Mt. Pleasant Township department announced the news on Monday, saying that they were requested to provide their police services due to staffing issues in Midway and McDonald.

The department says if you live in Midway or McDonald, you may see their officers in the area or they could respond to your home and that their services have been contracted.

The coverage provided by Mt. Pleasant Township officers is helping fulfill a coverage of staffing while McDonald Borough is working to resolve shortages that came up unexpectedly.

"While they work to provide the best services and make the best decisions for the communities, we are doing our best to also be here and available to help," the department said.

The department said their staffing coverage will not necessarily be required every day or on every shift.