Couple assaulted in Mt. Oliver; police search for missing son

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a missing man after his parents were assaulted in Mt. Oliver.

County police said they were called to Brownsville Road last Wednesday for a husband and wife who had been assaulted and suffered severe facial injuries. Police said the couple had driven from Florida to visit their son, 41-year-old Joshua Roth.

Police consider Roth missing, and said the couple's gold Nissan Infinity Crossover SUV with the Florida license plate PIRQ02 is also gone.

(Photos provided by Allegheny County Police)

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call 911, and anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

Roth's parents were taken to the hospital in stable condition.