Memorial tribute remembers 2 young children dead in murder-suicide in Mt. Lebanon

A brother and sister, just 8 and 6 years old, are now being remembered with flowers at a makeshift memorial in Mt. Lebanon.

The medical examiner said James and Caroline Lynch died along with their father in a murder-suicide.

Among those who came to say goodbye was a little boy who knew Caroline Lynch.

The tributes really drove home how young they were. On Wednesday, a 10-year-old who went to school with Caroline Lynch came with his own reason to remember her.

"I came here because I wanted to honor her, and she was really nice," said Marlow Manion. "She came to my house one time, and I just wanted to honor her."

Flowers have been placed to remember the two children at a place now marked by their loss.

James and Caroline Lynch were found dead on Tuesday afternoon, along with their father, 42-year-old Patrick Lynch. Police said all three were pronounced dead near the municipal building's parking garage shortly after 4:15 p.m.

It has since been ruled a murder-suicide, and Mt. Lebanon and Allegheny County police are investigating.

Police said that firefighters and paramedics did everything they could to save them.

Now, their mother is facing the loss of both children.

A friend of the family told KDKA-TV she sent them a message through social media, saying her husband had been laid off in August and later became depressed. She said he agreed to go see a therapist and had an appointment booked for Wednesday.

Her post also remembered the children as they lived - James's love of skiing and Caroline's love of Skittles and slime.

"Rest in peace, my angels," she wrote.

At the memorial, Marlow and his father Patrick Manion came to pay their respects and remember a friend.

"It was hard," Patrick Manion said. "It was difficult, but it's something he wanted to do; we explained it to him last night. My wife is actually with the mother today, spending some time with her. We dropped a card off over there. But it's something that he wanted to do. Something he felt was important for Caroline and something that was important to him."

The flowers are to remember James and Caroline Lynch.

Now, the questions about what happened remain with investigators.