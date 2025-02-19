Mt. Washington residents hosting public safety meeting amid a rash of car break-ins

Leaders in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood are stepping in following a rash of complaints about car break-ins.

Frustrations are beginning to mount in Mount Washington as residents say they're experiencing more frequent car break-ins and theft with some residents not even reporting it because they feel like nothing is going to change and in return, local leaders are now hosting a public meeting. They're hoping the Wednesday evening meeting will lead to a solution.

While reported crime remains low, Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said that's not an accurate reflection of what she is hearing from residents.

"That sense of feeling stranded in the City of Pittsburgh is what's creating a lot of the tension and making people feel more anxious," she said. "I'm more afraid residents will take things into their own hands and it could end poorly for everyone."

Alexa Anderson lives in Clarion County and was visiting Mount Washington one night for a medical appointment when she became a victim - losing thousands of dollars in personal belongings.

"My car was trashed from the inside out, everything was ransacked," she said. "Everything was all over neighbors' yards and property so I ran inside and was terrified. I did call the police and they noted it, but there's not much they can do in this situation."

It's a common theme for the victims, saying they aren't getting any reassurances from the authorities as the incidents increase.

"People are tired of hearing 'we don't have enough police officers,'" said Beth Pittinger of the Citizens Police Review Board. "That doesn't help people feel secure at all, I think this what this is about - how are we managing our police resources?"

"A lot of the times, our officers are pulled to the South Side or to other areas when things are happening and when those areas are heightened, Zone 3 is a broad area with some issues," Councilwoman Kail-Smith added.

To address the concerns, Zone 3 Commander Jeffrey Abraham will speak with Mount Washington residents on Wednesday night.

"I hope the commander has some answers on some things he can share with the public," Councilwoman Kail-Smith said. "What he has done and what he will be doing, and what he can do."

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Mount Washington Healthy Living Center.