Firefighters surprise Pittsburgh-area family with turkey dinner after oven fire

An oven fire in a Westmoreland County home left a family scrambling to come up with new Thanksgiving plans.

Emmie Ruff did not think she'd be warming up dinner in a microwave on Thursday. But her original turkey was in the oven when the stove started smoking.

"We couldn't find out where the smoke was coming from," Ruff said.

She said the Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department arrived and found the fire in her oven's insulation. They quickly put it out.

"We was blessed when they came," she said.

The oven fire left Ruff without a turkey, or so she thought. Firefighters returned to her home a few hours later, bringing a turkey dinner for Ruff and her daughter.

"There's not enough words to show our appreciation for them," Ruff said.

"It's a god's blessing," she added.