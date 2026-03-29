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Woman sent to the hospital after shooting in Mt. Lebanon

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Mount Lebanon on Sunday morning. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 7 a.m., county dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on Whitmore Street. 

Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman had been taken via private vehicle to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition. 

No suspects have been named, and county police detectives are investigating the shooting. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story.

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