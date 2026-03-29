Woman sent to the hospital after shooting in Mt. Lebanon

A woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Mount Lebanon on Sunday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 7 a.m., county dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on Whitmore Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman had been taken via private vehicle to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

No suspects have been named, and county police detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story.