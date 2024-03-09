Mount Lebanon hit-and-run suspect surrenders to police
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) - A hit-and-run suspect wanted for allegedly hitting a juvenile on Monday has surrendered to police.
Mount Lebanon police said the incident was reported near the intersection of Kelso Road and Pembroke Drive around 3:45 p.m. Monday, adding that a grey/silver SUV inside the Kelso Road crosswalk struck a juvenile.
The victim required medical treatment for their injuries as a result of the incident, police added via a Facebook post.
The driver, originally described as an "older woman with grey hair," did not notify 911 or stop to render aid to the victim, according to police.