Motorcycle safety event takes place in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Motorcycles lined the streets in the city of Washington on Saturday.

It was part of an event called Rally on Main, promoting motorcycle safety.

There were more than 3,300 crashes involving motorcycles in 2022, resulting in 217 fatalities statewide, according to PennDOT.

They say to combat this, drivers and motorcyclists must work together to keep each other safe.

The best way to do that, PennDOT says, is to allow more distance when following a motorcycle, always use your turn signal and never share a lane with a motorcycle.