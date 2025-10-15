Search warrant served at Washington County motorcycle club's building amid shooting investigation

Law enforcement swarmed a motorcycle club's building in Washington County to serve a search warrant in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Law enforcement swarmed a motorcycle club's building in Washington County to serve a search warrant in connection with a deadly shooting. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Multiple law enforcement agencies — including the City of Washington Police Department, the Washington County District Attorney's Office and Pennsylvania State Police — raided a building on North Main Street in Washington on Wednesday, Washington police said in a news release. The building is being leased by the Sin City Deciples, a motorcycle club, officials said.

The news release said the "goal of this warrant is to obtain vital video information/evidence leading up to and after the shooting."

Law enforcement is keeping mum on what investigators found inside the building, but the raid comes four days after the deadly shooting on Oct. 11 outside of Joe's Bakery and next to the building at the center of the search warrant. Police said 20-year-old Julian Lassic was fatally shot, and another person was injured. They were last listed in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting is not known. Sources told KDKA the club has been using the building for about six months. Sources added that the building was known to law enforcement.

Earlier this week, Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess asked anyone who may have been at or near the scene of the deadly shooting to come forward.

"I will not be a part of tearing down our community. I want to make sure we're uplifting the community," Mayor Burgess said on Oct. 11.

The investigation continues. As of Wednesday night, there have been no arrests.