Mother of Christi Spicuzza files federal lawsuit against Uber in her death

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Christi Spicuzza's mother has filed a lawsuit against Uber, claiming Uber discourages drivers from using their own judgment to avoid unsafe situations and penalizes them for not accepting rides. 

Spicuzza was shot and killed in February of 2022. Dashcam video showed a passenger pulling a gun on her, and her body was found in Monroeville a few days after she disappeared. 

Calvin Crew is charged with Spicuzza's death. Spicuzza's mother has filed a lawsuit claiming that Uber doesn't do enough to protect its drivers, and fails to implement simple, effective safety measures. 

Crew is scheduled to go on trial in January and prosecutors are asking for the death penalty

First published on September 11, 2023 / 12:44 PM

