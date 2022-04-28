Prosecutors seeking death penalty against Calvin Crew, man accused of killing Uber driver Christi Spicuzza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Calvin Crew, the man accused of killing Uber driver Christi Spicuzza.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Thursday it notified the court that it'll seek the death penalty against Crew. The paperwork alleges Crew shot Spicuzza while in the perpetration of a felony and cites a "significant history" of felony convictions involving violence.

The 38-year-old mother of four was reported missing in February after she left home to drive for Uber but never came back.

According to the criminal complaint, Spicuzza's missing dash camera was found by officers in Penn Hills. The camera revealed that Crew placed a gun to the back of Spicuzza's head about 10 minutes after getting in the Uber, telling her to "keep driving," according to the complaint.

Police said Spicuzza responded by saying, "come on, I have a family," and Crew said, "I got a family, too. Now drive."

Spicuzza pleaded again with Crew, saying, "I'm begging you, I have four kids," but the video ended after Crew said, "Do what I say and everything will be all right," the complaint said.

Police said GPS records show they drove through several neighborhoods. Along the way, phone records showed Spicuzza's cash apps were accessed. Spicuzza and Crew then drove to Monroeville, where police said she was shot.