These are the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania in 2024

Noah and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania in 2024, the Social Security Administration announced.

On Thursday, the agency announced the 100 most popular names for male and female births last year in the Keystone State.

Charlotte, Emma, Sophia and Amelia rounded out the top 5 for girls. Liam, Oliver, Theodore and Henry completed the top 5 for boys. The names may look familiar, as they both nearly mirror the most popular baby names in America for 2024.

In Pennsylvania, a name rising in popularity for boys was Theodore, which moved from No. 8 in 2023 to No. 4 in 2024. For girls, Mia moved from No. 10 in 2023 to No. 6 in 2024.

Noah has been the most popular name for boys in Pennsylvania for the last two years.

Most popular girl names in Pennsylvania

Olivia Charlotte Emma Sophia Amelia Mia Isabella Harper Evelyn Ava

Most popular boy names in Pennsylvania

Noah Liam Oliver Theodore Henry James Lucas Benjamin Levi Jack

The Social Security Administration's list tracks the thousands of names given to babies born each year. When a child is born, parents supply the name to the Social Security Administration when applying for a child's Social Security card.