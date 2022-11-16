Morgantown man wanted on murder charges

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - Authorities are looking for a Morgantown man wanted on first-degree murder charges after a person was found dead in a car.

A warrant is out for the arrest of 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams, who is considered armed and dangerous, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office said.

(Photo: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Sherrif's deputies found a vehicle that had run off Greenbag Road and into a ditch around 4 Tuesday morning. The driver, 47-year-old Jamey Lynn Corbin, was pronounced dead at the scene, but the sheriff's office said Corbin's injuries weren't consistent with a car crash.

Detectives said they determined someone else was in the vehicle with Corbin and launched a search for Williams.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.