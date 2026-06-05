Boaters begin docking ahead of Morgan Wallen concert at Acrisure Stadium

From Downtown to the North Shore and even out on Pittsburgh's three rivers, excitement is building for a weekend packed with country music, the Three Rivers Arts Festival, and thousands of people.

If you happened to peek at the waterfront, you probably noticed boat after boat, some of which have even been docked for weeks, making sure they have a prime-time spot for the Morgan Wallen concert.

Upwards of 70,000 people this weekend will have all eyes on Wallen for his "Still the Problem" tour. The North Shore Riverwalk is just hundreds of yards away from Acrisure Stadium, giving fans perfect access to the show.

"Our boats have been down here for two weeks. They came, you've got to be here a little early to get a good spot right outside the stadium," said Scott Rosa.

"I bought a boat in September; I actually live on the boat, and my brother's going to the concert… he coerced me to bring the boat down. So, I have been down here since Sunday, living down here," said Nathan Ward.

While the boats are so close to the stadium, many didn't show up to go to the concert, but rather just to enjoy the water.

Tony Centore is one of those who docked his boat so close to giving his children a close walk as they go to the concert both Saturday and Sunday. That worked out in his and many others' favor to get close enough to hear the music but stay on the boat.

"We were here listening to it yesterday, and the sound checks were fabulous, I mean it literally echoes right down through here," said Tony Centore.

Wallen will play two shows this weekend at Acrisure Stadium, tonight and tomorrow.