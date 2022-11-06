More than 4,000 runners participate in the 10th annual EQT Pittsburgh 10-Miler

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The 10th anniversary of the EQT Pittsburgh 10-Miler saw more than 4,000 participants take part.

This year's course featured local bands, and Pittsburgh-themed miles, including the Mister Roger's Mile, Pittsburgh Foods Mile, and so much more.

"For the past 10 years the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler has inspired so many to MOVE and reach new fitness goals," said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO. "This year we added a 10K option and the Ultimate 10K + 10 Mile Virtual Challenge, so even more people have the opportunity to MOVE and earn their medal."

The race saw runners from 28 states and six countries participate. There were also 73 participants who are now "Perfect 10s" meaning they have run in each of the EQT Pittsburgh 10-Milers since its launch in 2013.

"My husband and I have actually both done this race every year," said Cara Lincoln, a Perfect 10 runner. "Even if we're training for other events or coming off of a longer distance race, we never miss the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler because it's truly a highlight of the fall for us."

This year's champion was Elania Tabb, who repeated in the women's division, breaking the tape in just 55 minutes and 49 seconds, being her time from last year by nearly a minute.

"The race was so much fun," Tabb said. "The weather was a lot warmer than last year, and I felt the humidity. I'm a teacher at Oakland Catholic, and I noticed one of my students who was also running right before the race. It was awesome."

Meanwhile, on the men's side, Dylan Gearinger from Dunmore, Pa., crossed the finish line in 49 minutes and 2 seconds.

"The course was a lot tougher than I thought it would be," Gearinger said. "There were more hills than I expected and a lot of bridges, but the city is beautiful. I'll definitely be back. I'm going to celebrate by getting some pierogies."

Lastly, more than 850 people took part in the inaugural EQT Pittsburgh 10K which began at the four-mile mark of the 10-miler course. Ryan Hartzel of Enola, Pa., finished first among men in 35 minutes and 48 seconds and Jill Leadbetter of Pittsburgh finished first among men in 41 minutes and 53 seconds.