More than 1,000 runners get preview of Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Runners are getting closer and closer to the big day - the Pittsburgh Marathon!

On Saturday, more than a thousand runners got a preview of what their course will look like on race day. 

The preview was available for all of it - three miles, 11 miles, or the entire 20-mile course. 

Members of local run clubs helped pace the Saturday morning training run as a last-minute preparation for the race. 

In just three weeks, Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend begins, running from May 5 through May 7. 

First published on April 16, 2023 / 8:03 AM

