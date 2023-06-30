Moon Township Native Cam Johnson reportedly inks $100 million contract with Nets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cameron Johnson is reportedly in for a big payday.

The Moon Township native signed a four-year, $108 million contract to stay with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Johnson, a graduate of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, was traded to the Nets last year as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. In 26 games with the Nets last season, Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

He played three seasons of college ball at the University of Pittsburgh, eventually taking advantage of the graduate transfer rules and finishing his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina.

He was selected taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2019 draft. He was later traded to the Suns. With Phoenix, Johnson became the second Pitt graduate and first WPIAL player to suit up in the NBA Finals.