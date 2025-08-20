Montgomery Locks and Dam improvement project begins

It's considered one of the most important infrastructure projects on the Ohio River. The Montgomery Locks and Dam improvement project is now underway.

The goal is to double the commercial river traffic capacity traveling the Ohio River. While it's overdue, it will take a significant engineering effort.

As a tug heads upriver on the main lock chamber at the Montgomery Locks and Dams, a tracked jackhammer continues to pulverize parts of the nearly century-old auxiliary lock chamber as the Army Corps of Engineers begins its transformation.

"We are removing that chamber and building a new 600-foot-long primary chamber, so we'll essentially double the size of this facility," according to Alan Nogy, operations project manager with the Army Corps of Engineers.

According to river man Shane Checkan, the $1.6 billion endeavor will be worth the investment.

"A huge game changer for us in the region," he said.

Checkan's family business spans four generations on the river.

He says from safety to traffic flow, the Montgomery Lock expansion will be most welcome for those piloting on the Ohio.

"When I grew up, making these locks, I was taught that when you make Montgomery locks, you can make any lock," Checkan said.

Conceptually, it sounds simple; they're going to, essentially, double the capacity of the locks here.

Practical application and building this project will not be a walk in the park.

"It's really like building a five-story building upside down into the bed of the Ohio River," said Col. Nicholas Melin, Commander, U.S. Army Corps, Pittsburgh.

Once done, the new lock will also allow something else not common in the region.

"Theoretically, we could have a tow coming upbound in this lock chamber, and when the new chamber is done on the outside, you could have a boat coming down at the same time," Checkan said.

When the project is complete, it will double the nine million tons of cargo that are navigated yearly, create 10,000 construction jobs, and have $1.2 billion economic impact for the region.

Given the scope of the project, it's going to take some time to complete.

If all goes as planned, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, this will be wrapped up in 2033.

