Former Pennsylvania cyber teacher charged with corruption of minors, state police say

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, woman is facing charges after she allegedly engaged in inappropriate conversations with a minor from Indiana County while she was teaching.

State troopers charged Rebecca Kaelin, 62, on Friday with one count of corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor, following an investigation into a child welfare report.

In December 2023, the Troop A Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit was assigned to investigate information received from the aforementioned report.

During the investigation, troopers learned that Kaelin, who at the time was employed as a teacher with the Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School, engaged in inappropriate conversations with a 17-year-old female from Rayne Township, Indiana County, who was enrolled as a cyber school student with the school.

Troopers said Kaelin was communicating with the victim during video chat sessions outside of classroom and school club hours.

Conversations were captured on the family's in-home "nanny-cam," which the victim's parents installed to ensure that their daughter was doing her schoolwork, according to a media release from state police.

The victim's father replayed the video captured on the camera, which allegedly shows Kaelin having inappropriate conversations with the student. Troopers learned that Kaelin and the student discussed various topics, including religion, sexuality, and the victim's mental health.

The victim's parents also reported significant changes in the victim's thoughts and behaviors during this time.

Kaelin mailed the victim a book suited for "mature young adults" and planned to mail her a cell phone, state police said. Kaelin also discussed plans to have the victim live with her after graduation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 10:20 a.m.