'Do not pass go, do not collect Smiley Cookies': Monopoly's Pittsburgh Edition makes debut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Next time you have family game night, forget Boardwalk and Park Place. Now you can buy Point State Park and Mount Washington.

City and Allegheny County officials unveiled Pittsburgh's official Monopoly board on Wednesday.

Fair warning, you can still wind up in jail, but you can grab an Eat 'n Park Smiley Cookie on the way.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Other Pittsburgh locations featured on the board include the National Aviary, the Carnegie Science Center, University of Pittsburgh, and the iconic Duquesne Incline.

The sites and attractions featured on the board were nominated by Pittsburghers.

Here's the full lineup

- Sites/Attractions/Things to Do: Benedum Center, Byham Theater, Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, Duquesne Incline, Gateway Clipper Fleet, National Aviary, PPG Place, Rivers of Steel Carrie Blast Furnaces, U.S. Steel Tower

- Utilities & Transportation: Duquesne Light Company, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh Light Rail, Water Works

- Bridges: Andy Warhol Bridge, Rachel Carson Bridge, Roberto Clemente Bridge

- Outdoor Locations: Frick Park, Mount Washington, Point State Park

- Corporations: BNY Mellon, U.S. Steel

- Eateries: Bae Bae's Kitchen, Eat'n Park, LeMont Restaurant, Millie's Homemade Ice Cream

- Universities: Carnegie Mellon University, University of Pittsburgh

To get your own Monopoly: Pittsburgh Edition, click here. They are also available at some Eat 'n Park locations.