Mon Incline to shut down through mid-November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Mon Incline will shut down, starting tomorrow.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will work to modernize controls, and electrical systems, and upgrade the station. Shuttle buses will run every thirty minutes.

The Incline will reopen in mid-November.