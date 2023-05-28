Monongahela Incline celebrates 153rd birthday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Everyone's favorite funicular turns 153 years old on Sunday.
The longstanding Monongahela Incline opened on this day back in 1870.
Designed and built by engineer John Endres, it is the oldest operating funicular in the United States. This incline, along with the Duquesne Incline, are the two last surviving inclines in Pittsburgh, both of which were built in the 1870s.
