Watch CBS News
Local News

Monongahela Incline celebrates 153rd birthday

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Everyone's favorite funicular turns 153 years old on Sunday.

The longstanding Monongahela Incline opened on this day back in 1870.

Designed and built by engineer John Endres, it is the oldest operating funicular in the United States. This incline, along with the Duquesne Incline, are the two last surviving inclines in Pittsburgh, both of which were built in the 1870s.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.