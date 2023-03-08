Construction on next phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway set to begin next week in Jefferson Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After years of planning, construction on the next phase of the Mon/Fayette Expressway will get underway this month.

Tonight, area residents will get a chance to ask any questions about the planned work in person before the first tree falls.

It's been almost 11 years since the expressway opened from Rt. 51 headed south towards Uniontown -- and now here comes the long-awaited construction on the roadway headed north.

"This first section goes from Rt. 51 to Coal Valley Road in Jefferson Hills Borough in Allegheny County," said Renee Vid Colborn, Operations Communications Officer for the Pa. Turnpike.

This first section may only be three miles long, but it represents the Turnpike's commitment to finishing the job and the work will be starting soon.

"So, actual construction begins next week, but that begins with tree clearing obviously, and getting the area ready for roadbuilding," said Vid Colborn.

In advance of that work, the Turnpike will lay it all out on Wednesday night at the Jefferson Hills Borough Building.

"From the Turnpike from the contractor, there'll be plenty of people on hand to answer questions and explain what's going to happen in this three mile section," Vid Colborn said.

The meeting will be held in an open house style format, where people will be able to come and talk to everyone individually.

"Anything from blasting activity to tree clearing to road detours and road closures," Vid Colborn said.

This first three mile section will take until the fall of 2026 to complete. The total eight mile stretch of the southern section up to Duquesne should be done in late 2028.

As for crossing the Monongahela River and headed towards the Parkway East in Monroeville, Vid Colborn says that section is on the backburner right now.

The work on the three mile stretch in Jefferson Hills will start next week with tree clearing. The meeting on Wednesday evening will start at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m., but you can come and go as you please.

Those who choose to attend are asked to use the library entrance on the back side of the building.