Teenager shot in Monessen, flown to Pittsburgh hospital

A teenage boy was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after he was shot in the head in Monessen.

The boy, who police said was 16 years old, was shot in the head while sitting in a car near the intersection of Rostraver Street and Linden Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz said the boy was alert and conscious after the shooting happened and he was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and were not injured, Yuhasz said.

Yuhasz said a suspect from the shooting was scene running from the area. No one has been taken into custody at this time.

"I don't believe there's any threat to the community," Yuhasz said. "I believe this is a targeted event."

Monessen City School District said they will be operating on a Flexible Instruction Day on Wednesday due to the shooting.