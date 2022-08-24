Monessen man accused of turning off fire truck controls during fire at mom's house

Monessen man accused of turning off fire truck controls during fire at mom's house

Monessen man accused of turning off fire truck controls during fire at mom's house

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Monessen man is in jail after police say he started turning off a fire truck's controls and hoses during a fire.

Investigators say Alexander Doroshkevich allegedly showed up at the fire scene in Monessen under the influence of alcohol and acting aggressively.

When Monessen crews got to 973 Grant Avenue, they found a small fire started by a faulty microwave. Fire operations were going along well until according to Monessen police, Doroshkevich showed up. Police say Doroshkevich was "irate" and "belligerent."

Police say Doroshkevich turned his focus on one of the fire trucks on the scene and "started messing with the knobs and connections."

According to investigators, as they approached him, he turned on officers.

Police say they tried to deescalate the situation but Doroshkevich continued toward the officers. Police say they used a taser then took him into custody.

Police say what's even more disturbing is the house on fire was Doroshkevich's mother's home.

Doroshkevich's brother and mother spoke to KDKA and say he suffers from mental health issues.

Charged with resisting arrest and obstructing emergency services, Doroshkevich is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on $10,000 bond.