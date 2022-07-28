Monessen councilman accuses former mayor of libel

MONESSEN (KDKA) - A councilman from Monessen is suing the former town mayor.

Councilman Anthony Orzechowski is accusing Matthew Shorraw of libel.

According to a report from the Trib, Councilman Orzechowski claims that statements made by Shorraw in the months leading up to the election are false.

Those claims were made on social media and the radio.

He claims they were made outside of Shorraw's role as mayor.

Shorraw has not commented on the allegations.