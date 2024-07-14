Monday, Tuesday declared First Alert Weather Days due to hot temperatures, possible severe weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today marks 12 days of temperatures at 90 degrees or hotter for our region, and we're on pace to add to that as we start the new workweek tomorrow and Tuesday.

Average High: 83° | Average Low: 64°

FIRST ALERT: First Alert Weather Day for Monday and Tuesday,

AWARE: Entering core of heat tomorrow and Tuesday. Few strong to severe storms are possible on both days.

KDKA-TV Weather Center

Highs will be in the lower-to-mid-90s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal. A few isolated storms may rumble through here tonight and very early Monday, leftover from a large storm complex moving through Ohio right now. The main threat is gusty winds.

Monday and Tuesday are now both First Alert Weather Days because of the heat and the chance for strong to severe storms. Higher humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable, with 'feels like' temps hitting the mid-to-upper 90s both days. We are also tracking the potential for showers (which we desperately need with these dry conditions) and a few strong to severe thunderstorms popping up Monday afternoon/evening, Tuesday morning, and Tuesday afternoon/evening.

The timing is not specific, but the ingredients are in place for possible gusty wind and heavy downpours. We are under a marginal, or 1 out of 5, severe weather risk in spots on both days.

Wednesday will still be warm and humid, but there is a better chance for widespread rain across western Pennsylvania with a cold front that will ultimately cool us down as we head into Thursday.

By the time we get to Thursday and for the rest of the week, it will feel more comfortable with much lower humidity and highs back in the 80s!

KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos