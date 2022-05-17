Mom's Morning Minute: Planning ahead for summer camp season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Summer camp season is just about here. Whether you've already chosen a camp or still deciding, there are some things parents should ask ahead of time.

Karla Schell from the YMCA's Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer says to check with the camp on their accreditation status. The American Camp Association accredits camps across the country through a rigorous process to make sure camps meet safety and program standards.

Schell, who is the Associate Executive Director at Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spence, says to also ask about background checks. At Camp Kon-O-Kwee, for instance, staff needs to get four different clearances.

Another big question to ask is whether or not you can call your child. Schell says many overnight camps don't allow check-in phone calls because it may make homesickness worse. But camps will provide updates to parents. Each camp has their own rules and it's worth finding out ahead of time!

It may be fun and reassuring to take a tour of the camp prior to the start, so that both you and your camper are ready for the experience. Schell also added that it's best to practice time away from your child to prepare them. She suggests having them spend the night at a trusted relative or friend's house to make sure they can handle the separation.

There are also a lot of day camps out there. Some are through youth organizations and others are offered through businesses. Julie Bowman from the Carnegie Science Center says especially if it's a business offering the camp, ask about their experience and training working with youth. Also make sure they are properly trained in first aid, safety, and have background checks on employees.

Bowman also says to check about their sign-in/sign-out procedures. The Carnegie Science Center, for instance, requires that ID is shown every day, even if that person is a parent and familiar to staff.

You may also want to see what their COVID protocols are: are masks required, could that change, could the camp be cancelled because of COVID, and in that event, would you get a refund.

Bowman also suggests asking about food for your camper and if snacks or meals will be provided.

The most common question asked by parents, according to Schell at Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer, is will my child make friends. Schell says they make sure to pay close attention and help any child who seems lonely!