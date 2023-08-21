Moment of silence held at Plum youth football game

Watch CBS News
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) -- A moment of silence was held for the six victims who lost their lives in the deadly home explosion in Plum Borough during a youth football game on Sunday.

The Little Mustangs football team in Plum played their first game of the season in West Mifflin on Sunday.

12-year-old Keegan Clontz, who died in the explosion, was part of the program.

His teammates ran onto the field holding his jersey and wearing #40 stickers on their helmets in his honor.

Players also released balloons in memory of the victims. 

