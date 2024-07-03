MLB umpires bring Build-A-Bears to UPMC Children's Hospital patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Major League Baseball umpires took a time out to deliver 100 Build-A-Bears to patients at UPMC Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

Before working the Pittsburgh Pirates series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the umpires delivered the bears along with outfits, goody bags, activity books and more to children in the hospital.

"It's an event that I look forward to because I've been blessed. My kids and my nephews, everybody is healthy so to come out here to put a smile on these kids' faces, knowing what they are going through, what the parents are going through, it puts my life into perspective for the family that I have," said umpire Laz Díaz.

The bears came from UMPS CARE Charities, which has now delivered over 21,700 stuffed toys to children in hospitals across the country and Canada since 2006. The visit to UPMC Children's was the nonprofit's 214th stop.

"The Major League Baseball know that many young patients cannot get to a baseball game over the Fourth of July holiday, so they decided to bring the fun to the kids," UMPS CARE Charities executive director Jennifer Skolochenko-Platt said in a news release. "The umpires know that helping people is an easy call to make, and they are excited to bring a dose of joy to these kids."

