Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh holds annual healthcare clinic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly 1,500 people got free medical care today and yesterday, thanks to the Mission of Mercy healthcare clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Over 1,000 volunteers, including dentists, nurses, and others, got together to provide vital services to those who typically don't have access to it.

This year, services included dental, hearing, and eye care.

In a follow-up statement, the group said they're already looking forward to next year's event.