Meet the volunteers at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's health services clinic

Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's annual free clinic concluded its first day Friday with a one-day total that nearly matched last year's combined attendance.

Volunteers and medical professionals provided dental, visual and hearing care — free of charge — for 1,375 people at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The clinic has been held annually since 2017, first in the former A.J. Palumbo Center on Duquesne University's campus, and it served 667 people in its first year.

Last year, volunteers served 1,676 in two days. But organizers say such numbers could never be reached without the estimated 2,000 volunteers and more than 200 medical professionals who committed to participating this year.

"I just want to say thank you to all of them," said Keith Young, Mission of Mercy board member and the event's administrative director. "It takes a whole army to make this work."

One of the founding members of the clinic is Richard Celko, chief dental officer for UPMC Health Plan, one of the clinic's sponsors. Celko says his desire to volunteer began after Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita in 2005.

"To me, it was something that I was never going to let that opportunity go by without participating in as fully as I could, so that's what brings me back every year," said Celko. "I get more out of it than I give, and to me, that's professionally rewarding."

Karen Gearhart, a retired nurse from Moon Township, is volunteering for her third year in the hospitality section, helping to feed the other volunteers. She says it's the people who come out every year that keep her coming back.

"Just to know that so many people are coming, that they're at capacity and that many people are being helped and served is just — it's overwhelming," she said. "It gives you the chills to know that such a good thing is being done, and it's right here in our backyard."

A newer member joining the ranks is 19-year-old Sydney Nguyen, a Murrysville resident who is also a student at the University of Tampa. Nguyen says her career aspiration is to be a pediatric dentist, and she was recruited to volunteer by her neighbor. She said she was eager to volunteer, leaving campus Thursday afternoon to fly home for the clinic.

"I left straight from my [biology] lecture to head to the airport, and lucky enough, my flight got delayed by a few hours, so I didn't end up getting into my house until 2 a.m.," she said. "I woke up at 4 a.m. to come here and volunteer today."

Nguyen said part of her volunteering responsibility was assisting younger patients, helping them feel comfortable and communicate with the professional staff. She said she didn't know exactly how the setup would look, but the first day definitely exceeded her expectations.

"Just seeing the reactions of these people, knowing how grateful they are to be getting this kind of care, it's just kind of magical to see everything unfold throughout the day," she said.

Young said it takes about eight months of planning to prepare for the clinic, along with days of setting up at the convention center before treating patients. But the volunteers all say it's time well spent.

"To help other people and get them out of pain or get their conditions treated — like hearing or vision — to see somebody that can say, 'Those glasses really helped me,'" said Celko, "that, to me, makes it all worthwhile."

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier has served as a spokesman for the clinic over the years. A veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Bleier said he's drawn to the services the clinic provides for veterans, as well as the rest of the community.

"To be able to touch people's lives, to make a difference within our community, and how great that is because I don't really know how many communities outside of Pittsburgh that has an event of this nature," Bleier said.

But one of the prevailing themes discussed among the volunteers is based around two words: "dignity" and "respect."

"One of the things I think we really pride ourselves on is that we treat everybody with dignity and respect that comes in that door," Young said.

"They look forward to coming and they know that we treat them with dignity and respect," said Celko.

Organizers say they reached their daily capacity for patients shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday and had to close the doors, but they will welcome all patients beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.