Mission of Mercy continues nearly decade-long annual free care clinic in Pittsburgh

The Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, opening its doors once again to anyone in need of medical, dental, or vision care. It's all completely free of charge.

Hundreds of people lined up early Friday morning, hoping to be seen by volunteer doctors, dentists, and specialists who are dedicating their weekend to helping those who can't afford care. It doesn't matter where you came or why you're there; the only concern is patients' health.

"They make you feel right at home," said Dale Labby.

For many of the patients, this clinic offers more than just health care; it offers compassion.

"The unselfishness they give you, they smile, they truly take their time and give you 100%," said Eric Carrington, another patient.

For nearly a decade, that's been the mission: to lift those who can't afford care and remind them they still deserve it.

What began as a statewide initiative has grown into a Pittsburgh tradition, because the need annually continues to be undeniable.

"It's just beautiful, such a great outshine of humanity for a common cause," said Dr. Richard Celko, Chief Dental Officer and Co-Founder of Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh. "Everybody here is like-minded. They want the best for the patients, and they all treat them with respect and dignity."

Each patient walks in with a different story but shares the same struggle, trying to stay healthy in a system that often shuts them out.

"It's very important for the ones who can't afford insurance or for those who live out on the street," said Labby.

From dental work to vision and hearing screenings, everything offered at the clinic is completely free. No insurance. No appointments. No income requirements. Just care.

"The doctor said, 'I don't want to take your teeth, they look good.' Now, where are you going to get that?" Carrington said. "I got a deep cleaning, and turns out that's all I needed to stop the pain."

When asked what he planned to do after his appointment, Carrington smiled.

"I was going to lie down, but now that I don't hurt, I'm going to hang with my daughter," he said.

Nearly 2,000 volunteers are giving their time this weekend. Some provide care, others offer a listening ear.

"There's so much sadness out there," said Lisa Lampo, a patient ambassador. "I just want to try to lighten someone's day up a little bit, help them, chat with them, get to know them, make sure they're not forgotten."

The Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh will continue its free clinic on Saturday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Doors open at 6 a.m., and services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis