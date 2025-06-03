Missing Westmoreland County woman returns home and is safe, police say

June 3 update: Police say the missing woman returned home on June 3. She is safe. Read the previous story below.

Several law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a Greensburg woman who went missing on Monday morning.

Greensburg resident Lisa Slavnik has been missing from her home on the 200 block of Grant Street since Monday.

Slavnick is described as a white, 47-year-old female with gray-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray ¾ inch pullover with a black, possibly Pittsburgh Pirates, undershirt, and black flip-flops.

Law enforcement agencies searching for Slavnik are concerned because she may have suffered a head injury on Sunday night before she went missing.

"She was last seen in bed at about 10:30 p.m. last night, and at 6:30 a.m. this morning, she was nowhere to be found," said Detective Sergeant Justin Scalzo of the Greensburg Police Department on Monday afternoon. "She does not have access to her vehicle. She does not have any means, it seems, at this point to purchase anything, having left her purse and debit cards behind. Her cell phone is off."

Detective Scalzo provided an update to KDKA-TV on Tuesday, saying that despite multiple agencies from in and around Greensburg taking part in Monday's search efforts, they have come up with no new leads.

Greensburg police were able to connect with several neighbors around Grant Street to review their surveillance video, but there was no sign of Slavnik.

Detective Saclzo also said that bloodhounds were able to pick up Slavnik's scent from her house and tracked it to the area around the Sheetz at 221 Harvey Avenue and then to Lynch Field Park across the street, but that's where the scent vanished for the dogs.

Detective Saclzo says that they don't believe Slavnik has any new friends or a boyfriend who may have picked her up. At this point, Greensburg police are still ruling out foul play, and Saclzo said that they have a ping alert set up on her phone in case it is turned back on.

At this point, the detective says they have exhausted most of their leads, and that is why they are still asking the public in Greensburg for their help in the search for this missing person.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance or doorbell cameras on their home or business in Greensburg to check those cameras again for any sign of Slavnik from about 10:30 p.m. Sunday until about 10 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about Slavnik and her whereabouts is asked to contact Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.