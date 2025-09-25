83-year-old woman missing overnight found safe on shore of Westmoreland County lake

An 83-year-old woman from Westmoreland County who was missing overnight was found safe sitting on the shore of a lake.

State police said the search for Clara Waters began after she reportedly walked away around 5 p.m. Wednesday and couldn't be found.

The Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief said crews spent the night looking around the Loyalhanna Dam for her, but they called off the search around midnight.

When they returned with the daylight on Thursday, it took them about an hour to find her safe and sitting about 500 yards from last night's search party.

"She was conscious and alert, obviously she spent the night in the elements, but for all things considered, it was the absolute best case scenario," said Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Justin Johnson.

Johnson says she was treated at the scene for exposure and taken to a local hospital, but she's expected to be OK.