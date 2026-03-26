Woman missing for more than a week found dead in West Virginia

A woman missing for more than a week was found dead in West Virginia, authorities said on Thursday.

Gabrielle Allen was found dead on Wednesday in Elkins, CBS affiliate WDTV reported. She was reportedly found on private land near U.S. Route 219 along an abandoned log road. The person who owned the land was tending his property when he found the 64-year-old woman, WDTV reported.

West Virginia State Police said in a Facebook post on March 18 that Allen went missing from a residence on Rolling Lane in Elkins on March 15. She was last seen walking south on Route 219 near Roy's RV. State police's Facebook post said residents in the Beverly Five-Lane area — including Kings Run Road, Sunny Lane, Country Club Road or South Hazelwood Road — were asked to check their security systems or doorbell cameras to help with the investigation.

WDTV reported that Allen's body was found near the original search areas. Some of her personal belongings were reportedly found along Route 219 during earlier searches of the area.

Allen, according to state police, had been diagnosed with mental health issues. She lived with family members who helped care for her. Authorities did not release additional information on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-637-0200.