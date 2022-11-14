Police looking for missing, endangered 70-year-old Gerald Zilka from Springdale Township
SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Allegheny County are looking for a missing 70-year-old man believed to be in danger.
Police are searching for Gerald Zilka, who was last seen in the area of Melzena Street in Springdale Township around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
He's driving a white 2005 Ford Escape with the Pennsylvania license plate LWT-3102.
He's described as 5-foot-11, weighing 200 pounds. He has black/gray hair and brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.
Police said they believe Zilka may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department at 412-473-3056.
