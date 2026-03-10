2 calves escape enclosure on Pittsburgh-area farm

The search is on for two missing calves after the animals broke loose from a farm in McCandless, Allegheny County.

Eichner's Farm owner, Michael Stewart, says he went to check on his livestock on Tuesday morning and noticed a few animals were missing.

"We had two cows that found a weak link in the fence," Stewart said.

The cows are about 1 year old. Stewart told KDKA-TV that the calves tried their great escape once and failed, but it appears they learned from their first breakout attempt.

"Unfortunately, they got out this time. They were very determined to get out, and when they got out, they bee-lined it, took off, and we've been chasing them for about a day now," Stewart said.

The animals broke loose from a farm in McCandless, Allegheny County. Eichner's Farm / Facebook

Costing several thousand dollars each, the animals are beef cattle, known as Dexter cows.

"They're about 3 feet tall, about 270 to 300 pounds," Stewart said.

The male and female calves, dubbed Hoodini and Whodunit, were last spotted nearby, including at the Franklin Inn and Franklin Elementary School.

"They're not aggressive, they're just really worked up," Stewart said.

As long as they stay off the road, Stewart says the animals should be just fine. Residents' lawns, however, may not.

"They'll find water and enjoy the grass in your front yard," he said. "We want them back, we don't want any stress on the animals, and we don't wanna have any stress on the people in the neighborhood.

The compromised cow pen will be remedied.

If you have any idea of the animals' whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.