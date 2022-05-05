Woman accused of concealing whereabouts of missing Penn Hills girl

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A woman is facing charges after police sent out a missing and endangered person alert for a 9-year-old from Penn Hills.

Passion Sibley-Bates is charged with concealing the whereabouts of a child, according to court paperwork.

The criminal complaint said a woman called police Wednesday night to say a 9-year-old she was supposed to have full custody of was taken by her daughter Passion Sibley-Bates.

Police said an officer called Sibley-Bates and asked her to come to the station. The criminal complaint said Sibley-Bates agreed to come but never showed up.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing and endangered person advisory for the 9-year-old Thursday morning. A few hours later, the Penn Hills chief said the girl had been found safe.