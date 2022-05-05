Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accused of concealing whereabouts of missing Penn Hills girl

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A woman is facing charges after police sent out a missing and endangered person alert for a 9-year-old from Penn Hills. 

Passion Sibley-Bates is charged with concealing the whereabouts of a child, according to court paperwork. 

The criminal complaint said a woman called police Wednesday night to say a 9-year-old she was supposed to have full custody of was taken by her daughter Passion Sibley-Bates.  

Police said an officer called Sibley-Bates and asked her to come to the station. The criminal complaint said Sibley-Bates agreed to come but never showed up. 

Pennsylvania State Police issued a missing and endangered person advisory for the 9-year-old Thursday morning. A few hours later, the Penn Hills chief said the girl had been found safe.  

First published on May 5, 2022 / 10:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.