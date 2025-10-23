Woman taken into custody and now facing more charges after missing multiple court dates

A woman who was originally wanted for missing two court dates is now facing additional charges after attempting to evade arrest.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Bailey Loveday was originally facing charges of felony burglary, theft, and trespassing from a case in Jefferson Hills in 2023. Police were able to use DNA evidence to link Loveday to the burglary.

She was initially granted non-monetary bail after she was arraigned on the charges, but missed a preliminary hearing on October 8.

After missing that hearing, a bench warrant for her arrest was issued, and detectives from the sheriff's office were able to locate her at a Sheetz on Route 51. When they attempted to take her into custody, she struggled inside a vehicle that also had several knives inside. Ultimately, she was taken into custody, transported to the Allegheny County Jail, and given a new hearing date of October 15.

Loveday once again failed to appear in court on October 15 when all charges were bound for trial. Six days after failing to appear, a bond forfeiture bench warrant was issued.

Detectives learned that Loveday was at a home on the South Side earlier this week.

When they went to the home on Tuesday night, they found that she was inside the home, but refused to come outside. They were able to gain entry through an open window and take Loveday into custody following a brief struggle.

She is now facing additional felony charges, including default in appearance and flight to avoid apprehension. She was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.