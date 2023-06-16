Millvale police searching for missing 86-year-old man

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Millvale police are asking for help finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Police said Thomas Succop was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Grant Avenue.

He's described as 6-foot-2, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black button down jacket with khaki colored pants.

(Photo provided by Millvale police)

He drives a forest green two-door Mini Cooper with a Pennsylvania license plate, police said.

If you see him, call 911 or Millvale police at 412-821-3419 ext. 1.