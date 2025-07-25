Millvale business shares warning after being target of electric bill scam

A Millvale business has a warning for others after it was the target of an electricity scam.

It was the middle of the Wednesday rush at Compass Point Coffee in Millvale when owner Eric Hodos said he got a call from someone claiming to be from Duquesne Light.

"At that moment, I was like, oh, we have to solve this because they come and turn our power off, we're going to lose revenue for the next couple of days," said Hodos.

Hodos said the person on the phone told him he owed nearly $2,000 and crews were coming to shut off service unless the remaining balance was paid immediately. He then called his business partner.

"I said, look, we're on it. She is calling the billing department right now. He says here's the number, have her call this number. So, she called that number, and they answered with Duquesne Light."

But something still didn't seem right. She checked the electric bill and told Hodos they were even; no money was owed. He called the number back and asked to speak to a manager.

That is when the scheme was uncovered.

"He said I'll transfer you to my manager, and when it went there, it was some random, it was like you've reached John," Hodos said.

KDKA called both numbers. The one for billing was disconnected, and the other went to a Phoenix-based bus company.

Hodos said he's heard of another Millave business experiencing the same thing.

"We want to make sure people don't fall prey to this," he said. "It sounded very legitimate. It sounded very real. They [prey] on your fears, and they want you to react."

Duquesne Light encourages people to always check their bill first and call it directly. The company said that before the power is shut off, multiple notices are sent.