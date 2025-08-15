Miller Industries announces more than 100 layoffs, including at Fayette County car manufacturing plant

Factory workers in Mercer County are losing their jobs after their parent company announced layoffs earlier this week.

According to a report from WKBN, Miller Industries is cutting 150 jobs across three facilities, including one car manufacturing plant in Hermitage.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, and we understand the impact it will have on our employees and their families," said Miller Industries CEO William Miller II. "We are deeply grateful for the contributions of each individual who is leaving the Company. They have been instrumental in our success, and we wish them well in their future endeavors."

Miller Industries said in its release that the layoffs are part of a comprehensive cost reduction plan that is in place due to ongoing challenges, which include reduced sales and lower order intake.

Those affected by the layoffs will get financial and benefit assistance, along with career transition resources.

Overall, Miller Industries did not specify how many positions would be cut at each facility.