Milestone, game-worn Ben Roethlisberger jersey up for bid as part of Lelands Summer Classic Auction

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On November 1, 2015, Ben Roethlisberger became the first quarterback in Steelers history to eclipse 40,000 passing yards in a 16-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Now, Steelers fans can own a piece of that history. 

As part of Lelands Summer Classic Auction, the former Steelers quarterback's game-worn, autographed bumblebee jersey is up for auction. 

In that game, Roethlisberger recorded a stat line of 28/45 with one touchdown and three interceptions for 262 yards. Despite the loss, he became the first Steelers quarterback to pass 40,000 passing yards and the 16th player in NFL history to reach that number. 

The jersey comes with Roethlisberger's autograph on the back inside the rectangle containing his iconic number seven. 

There also is a letter of authentication that will come with the jersey, proving its authenticity. 

Lelands says the jersey is original and comes with soil stains and paint transfers that occurred during the November 1, 2015 game. 

Those interested in placing a bid can do so on the Lelands' website at this link. The auction is live now and goes on until Saturday night at 10 p.m. 

As of Monday, the bidding is currently up to $13,027. 

